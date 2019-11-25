25-year-old mowed down by vehicle near ITO

A 25-year-old man was killed after his scooter was hit by a vehicle near a bridge in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday evening, police said. The victim has been identified as Vikas Pawar, a resident of East Delhi's Shahdara area. He used to work as a data entry operator at a private company in Gandhi Nagar, they said.

Pawar was accompanied by his colleague who sustained minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital, a senior police officer said. During preliminary investigation, it was found that Pawar suddenly applied his scooter's break near the bridge, following which he and his woman colleague fell on either sides of the road, police said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle came from behind and ran over the man, the officer said. Police received information about the accident around 5 pm. Both the injured persons were rushed to the LNJP hospital, police said.

Pawar was declared dead while the woman sustained injuries on her limbs and back. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle, they said. Pawar was riding his scooter and was on his way to his house when the incident took place.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code at IP Estate police station, the officer said. His family has been informed about the incident and the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, they added.

