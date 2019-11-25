Terrorist killed in fire exchange in Pulwama

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Tachwara village in Pulwama here on Monday. The terrorist has been identified as Irfan Ahmed, police said.

He was a listed and a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. The security forces were searching for another terrorist in the area.

Earlier today, police arrested a terrorist in Baramulla district and recovered a hand grenade from his possession. (ANI)

