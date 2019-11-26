Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan. According to an official statement, medical colleges will come up in Hanumangarh, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Jhunjhunu districts of the state.

"Sanction has been received under the Central sponsored scheme for the construction of a total of 5 new medical colleges... A total amount of Rs 325 crore has been sanctioned for each medical college," the Rajasthan government said in a statement on Monday. Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said with the approval of these medical colleges, the state will have medical colleges in 30 out of its 33 districts.

"At the time of independence in the state, there was only one medical college in Jaipur. The approval of opening 15 new medical colleges is a big achievement in the tenure of just 11 months of the present government," he said in the statement. The Minister said that proposals have been sent to open medical colleges in Pratapgarh and Rajsamand as well.

"With the opening of these medical colleges, besides tackling the shortage of doctors in the state, general medical facilities, as well as specialist medical services will be accessible in remote areas. Medical college approval is under process in Jalore district. Rajsamand has a medical college in the private sector," Sharma said. (ANI)

