J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri

A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has disposed of a live mortar shell found near a village in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district here, an official said on Monday. "A live mortar shell was found near a village in Nowshera sector. We coordinated with the Army as soon as we received the information. The Indian Army sent a bomb disposal squad, which disposed of the shell," Superintendent of Police (SP) Girdhari Lal Sharma said.

He said that there are frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. "Some of the ammunition do not go off on contact. These live shells are very dangerous and can go off at any time. Whenever we receive information that there is a live shell, we contact the Indian Army and they dispose it of," Sharma added.

Sarpanch Ramesh Choudhary said, "We found the live mortar shell here and brought it to the attention of the District Commissioner. He immediately took action. We are thankful to the administration and the Army." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)