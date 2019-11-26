WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare it: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of Central government's Poshan Abhiyan but would not like to declare it. "They (West Bengal) have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements but they would not like to declare it, which I am happy with. I am fine as long as you get the job done," Irani said on Monday at an event on tackling malnutrition.

She said: "Bengal, which does not get involved in any government of India programmes, made sure that we sat at least at the officer-level if not at the political level to bridge those gaps." The Union Minister also said that Odisha was not a part of Poshan Abhiyan but is now on board.

"For a great change to happen in mindset with regards to food habits, you have to have the nomenclature that compliments the culture with which you are engaging," she said. "One of the greatest myths we have in our country about malnutrition is that it is a problem of the poor. That it is a problem limited to children who are very thin, a problem with regards to the quantity of food and that it is a problem that does not manifest itself beyond childhood," Irani added.

She said that rarely do people talk about the quality of the food. Speaking about the aim of the mission, she said: "Information, a platform for engagement, and ensuring that administratively, the last mile person entrusted with the delivery of service can be helped serve better."

Irani was addressing a two-day workshop on 'Towards a Malnutrition Free India' in the national capital, which is being organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in association with the Ministry of Women and Child Development. (ANI)

