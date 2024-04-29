Odisha: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hold roadshow

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday held a roadshow in Odisha's Jharsuguda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting elections after a gap of 15 years. Sambalpur goes to the polls on May 25.

Later in the day, speaking to reporters here, CM Sai said, "A roadshow was done today. I was also invited... It was a historic roadshow. The BJP will perform well in Odisha. We will win the maximum Lok Sabha seats here... The BJP will for the government here..." Union Minister Pradhan said, "The CM of Chhattisgarh lead the grand program of the BJP today. There is a Modi wave in the country and in Odisha. All 21 seats in Odisha will be won by the BJP..."

Earlier in the day, former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Reena Tanty and her husband, Motilal Tanty joined the BJP in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan. Taking to his official X handle, Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Motilal Tanty and Reena Tanty and said that a new chapter has started in the politics of Odisha.

He said, "A new chapter in Odisha politics! At the merger festival held in Sambalpur, I welcome Motilal Tanty and Reena Tanty to the party. A few days ago, Prabodh Tirkee, former captain of the Indian hockey team, the glory of Odisha, also joined our team at the Sonepur Vijaya Sangam Sabha. A new chapter has started in the politics of Odisha with the involvement of these three organisers and individuals representing the tribal society." Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

