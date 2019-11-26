International Development News
Development News Edition

Woman activist proceeding to Sabarimala temple attacked by

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:10 IST
Woman activist proceeding to Sabarimala temple attacked by

A woman activist, who is part of a team headed for Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa Shrine, was allegedly attacked by a member of a Hindu outfit here on Tuesday. Bindu Ammini, who created history by visiting Sabarimala temple last year following the Apex Court order, was part of the team led by gender rights activist Trupti Desai.

Ammini was attacked by the member of a Hindu outfit using pepper or chilli spray outside the police commissionerate. The man identified as Srinath Padmanabhan was taken into custody, police said.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed her being attacked. She has been taken to a hospital here, sources said.

A large number of Ayyappa devotees gathered outside the commissionerate protested against Desai and other activists. Earlier, Trupti Desai reached the city to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine along with few other activists.

However, they were taken to the city police commissionerate as soon as they landed at the airport here. Desai said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

She said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. "I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine," the activist said.

The Pune-based Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November last year, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine. The Kerala government has decided not to allow women in the menstrual age group to the temple following the recent Supreme Court decision to review its earlier judgment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama

With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was end of the BJPs game. Satya...

Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited BSE 500049 NSE BEL, Indias premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperati...

Stars top Knights for record-tying 7th straight W

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason ...

Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Archery C'ships

Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the mens recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday. Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019