2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama

One more militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, taking the toll to two, police said. The encounter broke out after militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, a police officer said.

On Monday night, one militant was killed in retaliatory action by security forces, he said. Operations are on as it is suspected that more militants are present in the area, he said. SNE

SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)