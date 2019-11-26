International Development News
Ker Min alleges conspiracy behind Trupti Desai's decision to

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday alleged conspiracy behind women's rights activist Trupti Desai's decision to visit Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. "The government suspects a conspiracy behind Trupti Desai's decision to go to Sabarimala. She has come from Pune, a stronghold of the RSS and the BJP," the Minister told reporters in Thalassery.

The minister alleged that the move was to create trouble during a peaceful pilgrim season in Sabarimala. He was responding to queries on a team led by Desai headed for Sabarimala.

The activists reached Kochi on Tuesday morning. They are currently at the Kochi city police commissionerate.

A large number of Ayyappa devotees and BJP activists have gathered outside the commissionerate chanting 'Ayyappa Saranam' mantra protesting against Desai's visit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

