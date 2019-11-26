West Bengal CM remembers Mumbai terror attack victims

Remembering the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tributes to civilians and security personnel who risked their lives to protect people on this day in 2008. Urging people to fight terror unitedly, the chief minister said, she shared the grief of the bereaved families.

"Today is the 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks. Solemnly remembering those who lost their lives on that day. My thoughts with their families. Homage to the brave police officers, military, and civilians, who risked their lives to save people. Let us unitedly fight terror," Banerjee tweeted. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai..

