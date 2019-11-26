International Development News
Development News Edition

UP guv addresses joint sitting of UP legislature on Constitution day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:55 IST
UP guv addresses joint sitting of UP legislature on Constitution day

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the special joint sitting of both the houses of the state legislature to commemorate 70 years of adoption of the Constitution. Speaking on the aims and ideals of the Constitution, she stressed on the role of governments in achieving this goal.

The governor referred to the successful holding of major events such as the 'Kumbh Mela' and 'Dev Deepavali' by the state government and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation. During its the special session, the legislature will deliberate upon the Preamble of the Constitution as well as the fundamental duties of citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

No Indian in ICC's elite panel of umpires: Simon Taufel calls for structural review

Not a single Indian features in the ICCs Elite Panel of Umpires right now and the celebrated Simon Taufel doesnt foresee anyone making the cut in near future either as he feels it takes a decade to create one world-class official. S Ravi, w...

Political developments in Maharashtra

Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra 12.34 pm Ex-PM Manmohan Singh says the way the Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment. 12.18 pm Congress president Son...

'Truth has won, can prove majority in 30 minutes', says Sanjay Raut after SC order on floor test

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on floor test in Maharashtra assembly as a victory of truth and asserted that his party can prove a majority in the house in 30 minutes. His remarks came after the Sup...

100 renowned Muslims oppose review of Ayodhya verdict, say keeping matter alive will not help community

Around 100 eminent Muslim personalities including Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have opposed the move of challenging the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court in the decades-long Ayodhya dispute asserting that keeping the matter alive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019