UP guv addresses joint sitting of UP legislature on Constitution day

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the special joint sitting of both the houses of the state legislature to commemorate 70 years of adoption of the Constitution. Speaking on the aims and ideals of the Constitution, she stressed on the role of governments in achieving this goal.

The governor referred to the successful holding of major events such as the 'Kumbh Mela' and 'Dev Deepavali' by the state government and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation. During its the special session, the legislature will deliberate upon the Preamble of the Constitution as well as the fundamental duties of citizens.

