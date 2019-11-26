West Bengal: Two wagons of goods train derail near Asansol

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near the Asansol district of the Eastern Railway on Tuesday morning. According to a railway official, the goods train was coming from IISCO steel plant towards Asansol, when it met with this accident at around 1:30 AM.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Asansol Railway Division, Sumit Sarkar is currently on the spot along with other railway officials. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)