Murder convict booked for jumping parole in Palghar

An offence has been registered against a convict, serving life sentence at Pune's Yerwada Jail, for jumping parole, police here said on Tuesday. Kashinath Palwa (55), a resident of Vikramgadh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, was serving life sentence following his conviction in a murder case, public relations officer Hemant Katkar of Palghar district rural police said.

The convict was granted parole and was supposed to return to the prison on September 28, he said, adding that Palwa, however, suffered a stroke of paralysis and is rendered bedridden. As he failed to report at Yerwada Open Jail, situated just outside the Yerwada Central Jail, the Vikramgadh police have registered an offence under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added..

