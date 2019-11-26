Woman found dead near railway bridge at Akola

A 32-year-old woman was found dead near a railway bridge at Karodi village in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The body of Shobha Santosh Topkar, who had left her home on Monday night, was found near the bridge on Tuesday, Dahihanda police station inspector Premanand Katre said.

Shobha had recently married Santosh Topkar, a resident of Karodi village, and according to sources, the couple had frequent disagreements, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered and the victim's body has been sent to a government hospital at Akot for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, the official added..

