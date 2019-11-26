MERI report on defunct Maha dam seismometer awaited: Official

A decision on replacement or repairing of the seismometer at Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will be taken after inspection reports are received from the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI), a senior official said on Tuesday. The seismometer, used to measure earthquakes and tectonic movements in the earth's surface, has been non- functional at the dam, which reached its full storage capacity this year, after it came in contact with water, he said.

"The MERI team has inspected the seismometer and we are waiting for their reports, which is expected this week. The way ahead will be decided after that. The team had visited last week," Jayakwadi Dam engineer SM Rathod told PTI.

"If we can repair it, it is fine, or we will start the process of buying a new one. The instrument currently in place has a range of 10,000 kilometres and has earlier recorded quakes in Nepal, Afghanistan etc. It stopped functioning after coming in contact with water," he added. He said space for the instrument was being sought at a distance of 1,500 metres from the dam..

