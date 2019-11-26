International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt plans to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Bill introduced in LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:41 IST
Govt plans to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Bill introduced in LS

The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- into one. The proposed legislation -- The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill 2019 -- was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Officials said the merger of the two UTs, located along the western coast near Gujarat, will be done for better administration and check duplications of various work. So far, both the Union Territories have separate budgets and different secretariats even though they are just 35 km apart. Dadra and Nagar Haveli has just one district while Daman and Diu has two.

The merged Union Territory is likely to be named as Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and its headquarters could be Daman and Diu. On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its division into two Union Territories.

The country currently has nine Union Territories after the creation of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, with the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of UTs will come down to eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana Rugby discusses strategy for next challenges

The technical team of Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby did not celebrate its victory of 36 points to 25 over the Botswana Vultures for too long but instead started to plot the roadmap to Harare in Zimbabwe with its President, Herbert Mensah, soon af...

Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong, Nov 26 AP Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city. The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy st...

NCP's Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we don't have the numbers: Fadnavis PTI RDMRDM

NCPs Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we dont have the numbers Fadnavis PTI RDMRDM...

Turkey says it made no promises about not installing Russian S-400s -Anadolu

Turkey has given no promises to anyone about not installing or using Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state media on Tuesday, despite a row with the United States over the syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019