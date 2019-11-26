Man found hanging from tree in Rohini park

A man was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree in a park in sector 20 of Rohini, police said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, they said.

The man aged, around 30 years, who has not yet been identified yet was found hanging with a plastic wire and no external injury marks were found on his body. The incident was reported to Aman Vihar police station at around 7 am, police said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

