J-K: 2 civilians killed in grenade attack
Two civilians were killed in a grenade attack in Panchayat Ghar Hakura in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.
They were injured in a grenade attack and later they succumbed to their injuries.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
