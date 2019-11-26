On 26/11 anniversary, human rights activists protest outside Pak embassy in Tokyo
Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, human rights activists on Tuesday protested outside the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo, an official said. Over 166 people including non-Indians lost their lives in the terrorist strikes in India's financial capital on this day 11 years ago.
"A Japanese citizen, Hisashi Tsuda, who was on a business trip on the fateful day, was also one of the victims of this terror attack in Mumbai," the official said. As a tribute to the victims of 26/11 as well as victims of terror attacks elsewhere, around 40-50 human rights activists demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo demanding capital punishment for Hafeez Saeed, the mastermind of the attack, he said.
Saeed is a co-founder of terror group Laskhar-e-Taiba and chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), another terrorist group, operating mainly from Pakistan. Both his organisations have been banned by India. The United States had announced a bounty of USD 10 million on Saeed for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
