International Development News
Development News Edition

Shahberi effect: Another builder arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:50 IST
Shahberi effect: Another builder arrested

A private builder allegedly involved in constructing and and selling flats illegally in Greater Noida's Shahberi, where two adjoining buildings had collapsed in 2018 killing nine people, was arrested on Wednesday, said police. Usman Mohammad Qureshi, a native of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, was picked up from his residence in Sector 75 Noida, the police said.

"Qureshi had developed flats and sold them to buyers without telling them that the land on which the flats were built is a notified property of the Greater Noida Authority. There were no mandatory approval of maps or necessary clearance to construct the building structure, said Bisrakh police station's SHO Manoj Kumar Pathak. "The registry of flats were also done keeping the buyers in dark about the owner ship of the land and in violation of the law," he added.

Qureshi has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 288 (danger to human life by construction of a building), 420 (fraud) and 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery), the police said. The police said it had initiated proceedings against Qureshi on similar charges in 2018 also but he had got a stay on his arrest then from the Allahabad High Court.

On July 17, 2018, two adjoining buildings in Shahberi village had collapsed, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead. Two builders, including Shahabuddin, who had constructed the buildings which had collapsed, and Jasvir Maan, who illegally developed and sold maximum flats in the area, have already been arrested and booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Probe reports by the administration and local authorities found that the buildings had come up illegally and without any proper approval, as did several others which mushroomed over the years in Shahberi, less than 50 km from Delhi. So far, around 86 FIRs have been registered over illegal constructions in Shahberi and action taken against 42 builders under Gangsters Act, a senior official said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had in July directed officials to ensure tough action against rogue builders and erring government officials. PTI KIS RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders looked to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks for direction and the shortened holiday week kept currency moves muted.Chinese Vice Prem...

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

Former White House counsel Don McGahn on Tuesday asked a judge to put on hold a ruling that would require him to testify about President Donald Trumps efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in th...

Two held for killing vegetable vendor over price of peas

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a vegetable vendor over the price of green peas in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Abhishek Domal and his colleague S...

Fadnavis changes Twitter bio to 'caretaker CM', Pawar now 'ex-Deputy CM'

Soon after announcing his resignation from the post of Maharashtras Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday updated his Twitter bio. The BJP leader updated his bio to Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On November 13, Fadnavis ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019