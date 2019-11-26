International Development News
Development News Edition

SAD seeks action against gangster, registration of FIR against jails minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:59 IST
Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators on Tuesday asked Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta to take immediate action against gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and his associates for allegedly issuing threats to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia from behind bars. The MLAs also demanded that an FIR be registered against Jails Ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa based on per charges levelled by the family of slain former sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan, who was also the vice-president of the Gurdaspur unit of the SAD.

They asked the DGP to direct the Batala police to record the statement of the victim's family immediately. Dalbir Singh Dhilwan (51), a two-time Sarpanch, was shot dead and his legs chopped off following an altercation on November 18.

A SAD statement said the legislators, led by Bikram Majithia, showed documentary evidence to the DGP to prove that Bhagwanpuria was issuing threats to Majithia from inside the jail premises after the latter exposed his links with the jails minister. Majithia said the call records of the jails ministers as well as those of his personal assistant should be examined to probe the entire issue thoroughly.

The legislators alleged that the gangster had even commented on Majithia's video clip which talked about the increase in the network of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria under Randhawa's patronage. Besides asking the DGP to ascertain how the gangsters were having access to modern electronic equipment in jail, the legislators demanded a thorough inquiry into the extortion racket of Bhagwanpuria and his associates.

The SAD delegation included Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, N K Sharma, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, Gurpartap Wadala, Dilraj Singh Bhundur, Kanwarjit Singh Rosy Barkandi and Baldev Singh Khaira.

