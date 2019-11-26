International Development News
J-K celebrates Constitution Day for first time, LG reads out the Preamble

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday celebrated the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India for the first time following abrogation of Article 370 provisions that ended the erstwhile state's special status and separate Constitution. Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu led the celebrations of the Constitution Day by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution.

The main function was held at the Assembly Complex here. Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, officers and officials of the Civil Secretariat were present on the occasion. November 26 has a unique historical significance as it was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution of India was adopted, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of the country as a republic.

The erstwhile state of J and K had its own Constitution that was in place since 1957. But the Centre's decision to abrogate its special status under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two Union territories on August 5 ended that privilege. On Tuesday, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and heads of all police formations undertook activities in their respective offices to acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and sensitise people regarding the exalted values and the precepts enshrined in it, an official statement said.

All institutions, including government offices, read out the Preamble of the Constitution at 11 am followed by a pledge to uphold the fundamental duties. A campaign on fundamental duties began in the Union Territory on Tuesday, as part of a nation-wide drive, that will culminate on April 14 next year on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and heads of all police formations are advised to chalk out month-wise calendar of activities to be undertaken, an order issued said.

