International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian Railways restore train services in Kashmir valley

The Indian Railways decided to restore the train services in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday to benefit the thousands of local commuters travelling from Baramulla to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:32 IST
Indian Railways restore train services in Kashmir valley
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways decided to restore the train services in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday to benefit the thousands of local commuters travelling from Baramulla to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a press release, the decision to restart the train services in Kashmir valley was taken after due security audits and an assurance by the Government Railways Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 7, the railway tracks were covered with snow of thickness of 20-45 cm following heavy snowfall. The Srinagar-Baramulla and Srinagar-Banihal sections were cleared of the snow before permitting safe operations on the railway tracks. "Accordingly, inspection and trial runs were undertaken between Srinagar - Baramulla Rail Section on November 10 and between Srinagar-Banihal section on November 16," said the Railways in a press statement.

The period of the train services was increased from 5 hours to 9 hours, i.e. between 8 AM to 5 PM, and the sections have been restored to their normal speed of 100 kmph. A total of 16 train services are presently running on both sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil nominates diplomat Forster as ambassador to the United States

Brazils government on Tuesday sent to the Senate the nomination of career-diplomat Nestor Forster to be ambassador to the United States, ending a saga in which President Jair Bolsonaro tried to nominate his own son for the role. Forster, wh...

Temperatures plummet as rains lash parts of Pb, Hry

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received heavy rain on Tuesday causing the maximum temperatures to drop by several notches below normal, the Met office said. Chandigarh received 5.8 mm of rainfall followed by Ludhiana and Patiala 3 mm each, the...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Constitution Day celebrations, skips protest

Unlike the other leaders from her party, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday attended the Constitution Day celebrations held in Parliament and gave a miss to the protest organised by various opposition parties at the Ambedkar Statue in the compl...

Placards demanding Ajit's return outside Sena-NCP-Cong meet

Hours after he resigned as deputy Chief Minister, some NCP workers on Tuesday hailed Ajit Pawar and demanded that he return to the party fold. Placards reading Dada we love you and ekach vaada, Ajit Dada Only one promise -- Ajit Dada were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019