International Development News
Development News Edition

UP Police sub-inspector suspended for posting objectionable photos of PM Modi on social media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sultanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:47 IST
UP Police sub-inspector suspended for posting objectionable photos of PM Modi on social media

A police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly posting objectionable photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Tuesday. "Sub-inspector Anand Gautam, who was posted at Kadipur Kotwali, uploaded indecent photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. He also made derogatory comments on the Union home minister, the BJP and the RSS office bearers," Superintendent of Police Himanshu Kumar said.

"Gautam also accused the government of working against the interest of a particular caste," he added. The cyber cell of police informed about the objectionable posts on Sunday, following which Gautam was suspended, Kumar said.

"The posts uploaded by the sub-inspector were highly objectionable, and against the police manual. It amounted to indiscipline," the SP said. "Departmental proceedings will also be initiated against Gautam," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Malta's tourism minister quits in ongoing scandal over journalist's murder

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi resigned on Tuesday in an escalating scandal over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia but denied any involvement in the case which has rocked Malta. Earlier on Tuesday, the government chief of ...

Soccer-Incheon take first three points at inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship

Incheon Red Angels made a winning start to the inaugural Asian Womens Club Championship on Tuesday evening as the South Korean side thrashed Australias Melbourne Victory 4-0. Lee Sea-eun scored twice in two second-half minutes after Kim Dam...

Great Heart Charity partners with Newfields Land to organise edutainment day for over 60 children

The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different childrens homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility CSR project organized...

UPDATE 2-Canadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike

Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the countrys largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country. We have a deal, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019