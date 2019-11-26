International Development News
Krishan Kumar Bedi, Ajay Gaur appointed political secy to Haryana CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:09 IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed former minister of state Krishan Kumar Bedi and ex chairman of land reclamation and development corporation Ajay Gaur as political secretaries to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

Neeraj Daftuar has been appointed as principal officer on special duty, Bhupeshar Dayal OSD and Amit Arya will be the media advisor to the chief minister, it said.

