Temperatures plummet as rains lash parts of Pb, Hry

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received heavy rain on Tuesday causing the maximum temperatures to drop by several notches below normal, the Met office said. Chandigarh received 5.8 mm of rainfall followed by Ludhiana and Patiala (3 mm each), the weather department said.

Ambala in Haryana received 15 mm of rainfall, it said. While the maximum temperature in Ambala dropped to 18.4 degrees Celsius-- seven notches below average, it settled at 19.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal in Patiala, Punjab.

The maximum temperatures in Hisar, Chandigarh and Ludhiana settled three notches below normal at 24.4, 23.1 and 22.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain at few places in both the states on Wednesday and has issued a warning for thunderstorm accompanied by hail and lightning at isolated places.

