International Development News
Development News Edition

Shahberi effect: Another builder arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:19 IST
Shahberi effect: Another builder arrested

A private builder allegedly involved in constructing and and selling flats illegally in Greater Noida's Shahberi, where two adjoining buildings had collapsed in 2018 killing nine people, was arrested on Tuesday said police. Usman Mohammad Qureshi, a native of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, was picked up from his residence in Sector 75 Noida, the police said.

"Qureshi had developed flats and sold them to buyers without telling them that the land on which the flats were built is a notified property of the Greater Noida Authority. There were no mandatory approval of maps or necessary clearance to construct the building structure, said Bisrakh police station's SHO Manoj Kumar Pathak. "The registry of flats were also done keeping the buyers in dark about the owner ship of the land and in violation of the law," he added.

Qureshi has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 288 (danger to human life by construction of a building), 420 (fraud) and 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery), the police said. The police said it had initiated proceedings against Qureshi on similar charges in 2018 also but he had got a stay on his arrest then from the Allahabad High Court.

On July 17, 2018, two adjoining buildings in Shahberi village had collapsed, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead. Two builders, including Shahabuddin, who had constructed the buildings which had collapsed, and Jasvir Maan, who illegally developed and sold maximum flats in the area, have already been arrested and booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Probe reports by the administration and local authorities found that the buildings had come up illegally and without any proper approval, as did several others which mushroomed over the years in Shahberi, less than 50 km from Delhi. So far, around 86 FIRs have been registered over illegal constructions in Shahberi and action taken against 42 builders under Gangsters Act, a senior official said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had in July directed officials to ensure tough action against rogue builders and erring government officials. PTI KIS RAX

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism keeps euro zone bonds steady

Euro zone bond yields eased on Tuesday as U.S. and Chinese officials appeared to make progress in agreeing the first phase of a trade deal. Trade negotiators from China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, Chinas Comm...

Saudi-led coalition says to free 200 Yemen rebels amid peace push

Riyadh, Nov 26 AFP The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Huthi rebels said Tuesday it will release 200 insurgents, as efforts pick up pace to end the conflict in the impoverished country. Patients needing medical care will also be allowed...

Ajit Pawar reaches uncle Sharad Pawar's residence

Hours after resigning as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night reached the residence of his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai. Ajit Pawar reached out to Sharad Pawar following persuas...

Red-tape, judicial delays hurting NPA resolution: Nobel laureate

American economist and Noble laureate Robert Engle on Tuesday said red-tape and endless judicial processes make it difficult for banks to deal with the bad loans problem. However, he lauded the Reserve Bank for pushing bankruptcy reforms to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019