U'khand Law Commission for uniform civil code

Uttarakhand Law Commission Chairman Justice (retd) Rajesh Tandon on Tuesday made a strong pitch for a uniform civil code in the country. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state law commission on the occasion of Constitution Day here, Tandon said Article 44 of the Constitution was discussed in detail at the meet and everyone was in favour of a uniform civil code.

"We believe in one country, one Constitution. It is a matter of happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving with commitment to that goal. "The Indian Constitution is sacrosanct and should be followed religiously in the same way as we respect our scriptures like the Ram Charit Manas or the Bhagwad Geeta," he said.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chandra Agarwal also attended the Law Commission meeting and administered those in attendance with an oath of the Constitution.

