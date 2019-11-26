Two held for killing vegetable vendor over price of peas

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a vegetable vendor over the price of green peas in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Abhishek Domal and his colleague Sahil Karade allegedly assaulted Ram Chilaan Yadav at Saathe Nagar, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Domal's mother had gone to buy peas from Yadav's shop near the Mankhurd railway station, and on bargaining, the victim had refused to lower the price of the vegetable, he said. When Domal's mother informed him about the incident, the accused beat up Yadav severely, he added.

The victim was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said. A case has been registered against the duo under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)