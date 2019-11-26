International Development News
Kolkata Metro announces increase in fares

Commuters availing the Kolkata Metro would now have to shell out more for travelling longer distance, as it on Tuesday announced increase in fares after a gap of six years. While the minimum fare of Rs 5 was left untouched for the first two-kilometre journey, it has been increased to Rs 10 for the next three kilometres, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The fare has been increased by Rs 5 for all the subsequent stages from the existing rates, Banerjee said. The new fare will come into effect from December 5, she said.

The Kolkata Metro, the oldest rapid transit system in the country, runs both airconditioned and non-AC rakes in the north-south axis of the city over a distance of over 27 km from Noapara to Kavi Shubhash station. The minimum fare of ordinary buses in the metropolis is Rs 7, while that of minibuses is Rs 8.

Air-conditioned bus services cost Rs 20 or Rs 25 in the initial stage..

