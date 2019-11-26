International Development News
Don't lose hope in profession: Chief Justice to young lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:36 IST
Don't lose hope in profession: Chief Justice to young lawyers Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice A P Sahi on Tuesday told young lawyers not to lose hope in the profession even if they fail to taste success early in their career. He was speaking after administering the Law Day pledge to 865 newly enrolled advocates at an event conducted here by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The function was organised to also commemorate the Constitution Day. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution of India was adopted though it came into force only on January 26, 1950.

Noting that the Constitution is the largest in the world, Chief Justice Sahi said the Constitution ensures rule of law and is the mother of all laws of the land. Felicitating the newly enrolled advocates, Justice N Kirubakaran said people of Tamil Nadu have of late been concerned only about their rights and not their duties.

"Earning money is not the only purpose of life, we should utilise our legal knowledge for social causes too," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

