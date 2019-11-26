International Development News
Development News Edition

Blacklisting of Pak is certain if it continues to back terror:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:18 IST
Blacklisting of Pak is certain if it continues to back terror:

Pakistan will get blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) if it did not stop sponsoring terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned on Tuesday. Speaking here at a programme to mark 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Singh also said that India is no longer "a soft target".

At least 166 people were killed when 10 Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai between November 26 and 29, 2008. "Since last five and half years our government has destroyed all the terror infrastructure in India and now we are moving towards disrupting terror finance network with the help of Financial Action Task Force," Singh said.

"Because of FATF, Pakistan can see all the shades of gray," he said, referring to the international watchdog putting the neighbouring country in its `gray' list, and added "if Pakistan did not stop sponsoring terrorism, then it will most certainly be blacklisted." Pakistan is struggling with a slow-down and inflation and "being blacklisted by the FATF will be the last nail in the coffin of terrorism", he said. The defence minister also praised the spirit of Mumbaikars in the face of terror attacks in the past.

In the last 11 years, India has secured its borders and tightened the security, hence it is not easy for any terror group to launch another 26/11-like attack, he said. In the last five years, there has been no terror incident in the country outside Kashmir, he pointed out.

Learning lessons from the 2008 attack, during which the terrorists came by the sea route, there has been a paradigm shift in the country's security architecture, Singh said, adding that a three-tier security system, consisting of the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police is now in place. The Navy is setting up a special force, 'Sagar Prahari', consisting of 1,000 personnel, to guard naval assets and it will be a force multiplier if the situation warrants, Singh said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meet...

President Kovind hails SC for making judgments available in 9 regional languages

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court for making its judgements available in nine regional languages and said the list can include more languages in the coming days. Happy that the Supreme Court has followed up my su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019