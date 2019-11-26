R S Bhatti gets extension as Air India CVO

IPS officer R S Bhatti was on Tuesday given extension till January next year as the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of Airports Authority of India, a Personnel Ministry order said. The CVO acts as distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption in an organisation.

The tenure of Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been extended beyond October 21, 2019, and up to January 31, 2020, the order said. Bhatti, a former CBI officer, was appointed as the anti-corruption officer of AAI in 2017.

He was last posted in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the joint director in Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), that is conducting investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

