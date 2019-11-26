Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district

A tigress was found dead in Lathi jungle under the Dhaba forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night, a forest official said. Forest personnel spotted the big cat in the jungle who looked quite unwell, he said.

The tigress died before rescue operation could be launched. "Autopsy of the feline will be conducted on Wednesday morning," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle.

