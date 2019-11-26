Kerala: Police arrest man who attacked Bindu Ammini with pepper spray

Police on Tuesday arrested and registered a case against Sreenath who attacked Bindu Ammini - the woman who first entered the Sabarimala temple in January this year. According to the police, Sreenath has been booked under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)--voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means and Section 34 of IPC--acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

Police have stated that Sreenath would be produced before the court. Earlier this morning, Ammini, who is one of the two women who first entered the Sabarimala temple in January this year, was allegedly attacked with chilli pepper spray outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office.

Women rights activist, Trupti Desai earlier today said that she will visit Sabarimala Temple as it is her Constitutional right. However, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday suspected conspiracy by a group led by women rights activist Trupti Desai to disrupt peace at Sabarimala.

"I suspect that there is a conspiracy by a group led by Trupti Desai to disrupt peace at Sabarimala. Her coming here and the attack on activist Bindu Ammini were all part of a pre-planned agenda. The government will not allow this to happen," Surendran told media. "The main aim behind all this is to disrupt the peaceful pilgrimage season... There is a proper agenda and script behind this," he added.

In a recent development, Desai has left for Pune from Ernakulam. (ANI)

