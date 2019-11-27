International Development News
ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

  • Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:54 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:54 IST
ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan also remained present during the launch.

Following the launch, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota." According to the space research organisation, the second stage performance of the launch was normal.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

