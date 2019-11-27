International Development News
Development News Edition

India is facing crisis in terms of statistical credibility: Shashi Tharoor in LS

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India is facing a crisis in terms of statistical credibility and government should form a review committee to look into the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:45 IST
India is facing crisis in terms of statistical credibility: Shashi Tharoor in LS
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India is facing a crisis in terms of statistical credibility and government should form a review committee to look into the same. "The fact is that we are facing a crisis in terms of statistical credibility worldwide. The constant revision of numbers by Government for example Governments own Chief Economic Advisor questioning revision of GDP growth from 6.7 per cent to 8.2 per cent," said Tharoor during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

Tharoor also stressed that the government should form a review committee of independent experts to look into the process being followed and sources used in gathering data in the country. "Would the Government agree to have a review by a committee of independent experts to look into the processes being followed and sources used in gathering data in our country? Our economic success depends on credible numbers," said Tharoor.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation said replying to Tharoor that government is aware of the shortcomings and is working on it. "Government is aware of the shortcomings. It is a continuous process and we are trying to upgrade it. We will be happy to have any inputs," said Rao Inderjit Singh.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Man City owner draws $500 mln investment from private equity firm Silver Lake

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to invest 500 million in the owners of English soccer champions Manchester City, valuing the Premier League clubs owner at 4.8 billion.Silver Lake will buy just over 10 of Abu Dhabi-controlled...

Article 370: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restriction imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of provisions of...

285 members take oath at Maha Assembly's special session

A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held here on Wednesday where oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members. In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar BJP and Devendra Bhuyar Swabhiman...

Injured Dhawan out, Samson comes in for T20 series against West Indies

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday ruled out of the T20 International series against the West Indies due to a knee injury, making way for Sanju Samson, who was dropped without getting a chance in the recent series against Bangladesh. Dh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019