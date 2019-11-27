International Development News
BJP MP questions law and order situation in WB following attack on party leader

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday said that there is no legal system in West Bengal under the leadership of Banerjee.

  Updated: 27-11-2019 13:02 IST
BJP MP Saumitra Khan while speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday said that there is no legal system in West Bengal under the leadership of Banerjee. "Political debates do take place in every country and state but there is no legal system in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Our BJP candidate from Karimpur was recently manhandled. Banerjee only thinks about Trinamool Congress (TMC), she will be left sleepless after November following the by-poll results," said Khan.

"Banerjee doesn't have any agenda, after November 28 she will ask CPM and Congress to join hands with her. She is not in contact even with the Governor," he added. Khan's statement came a few days after Joy Prakash Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP vice president and candidate for Karimpur assembly by-polls was allegedly manhandled by the TMC workers.

The incident took place at a time when voting was underway in the constituency. BJP leader Mukul Roy has written to the Election Commission (EC) for its immediate intervention in the by-polls in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj assembly seats.

"Today 50 TMC goons surrounded, kicked and pushed BJP's Joy Prakash Majumdar. We demand the immediate removal of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional SP," the letter read. The counting of votes will take place on November 28 in West Bengal. (ANI)

