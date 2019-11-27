Union Cabinet allots land for ceremonial lounge at Tirupati airport in AP

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allotment of 1800 square metres of land belonging to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a ceremonial lounge at Tirupati airport.

The land will be given to the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for a period of 15 years at a licence fee of Rs 1 per annum.

"Tirupati being abode of Lord Shri Venkateswara is frequently visited by VVIPs/VIPs. Construction of a ceremonial lounge will offer better amenities to the visitors. The ceremonial lounge will be maintained by APEWIDC," said the government press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)