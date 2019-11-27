AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Secy Zafaryab Jilani

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. "The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," Secretary of the Board Zafaryab Jilani told

