AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Secy Zafaryab Jilani
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. "The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," Secretary of the Board Zafaryab Jilani told
PTI. NSD NSD
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- All India Muslim Personal Law Board
- Supreme Court
- Ayodhya