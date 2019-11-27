International Development News
AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Secy Zafaryab Jilani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:07 IST
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. "The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," Secretary of the Board Zafaryab Jilani told

