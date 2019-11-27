Funds sanctioned for installing real-time train info system in 6k more locos: Rly Min
Additional funds for installation of real-time train information system in 6,000 more locomotives, both passenger and goods, have been sanctioned in 2019, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday. Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the RTIS
project is being executed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT arm of the ministry, in collaboration with ISRO. It is primarily used for acquisition of train movement data, including that of arrival, departure, run-through timings at stations on its route.
"The automatic acquisition of the train running data by the RTIS system helps in improving the efficiency of train control, dissemination of accurate train running information to the passengers and freight customers, and emergency messaging between locomotive and control centre," Goyal said in the House. Currently, the system is installed in 1,594 passenger locomotives and 1,055 goods locos.
