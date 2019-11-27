Haryana: Ambala administration on high alert following rise in dengue cases

The Ambala administration on Wednesday was on high alert following the rapid increase of dengue cases in the city. Speaking to ANI, Dr Poonam Jain, Civil Surgeon, said: " We have registered 222 confirmed dengue cases over the past few days. Out of these 222 cases, two people have died due to dengue."

She also said that the administration and government authorities are trying hard to reduce the risk of the disease and create awareness among people about the preventive measures to be taken. "We have initiated fogging in some parts of the city. We have also informed people about the importance of good sanitation and instructed them on how to take measures to reduce the risk of dengue," she said (ANI)

