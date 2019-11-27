International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 6.83 lakh vacant posts in central govt: Personnel Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:03 IST
Over 6.83 lakh vacant posts in central govt: Personnel Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: (Wikimedia)

Over 6.83 lakh posts are lying vacant in different central government departments, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As against the sanctioned posts of 38,02,779 in the central government, 31,18, 956 were filled as on March 1, 2018, it said.

"Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. By the time vacancies are reported by a department to get filled up, some new vacancies arise," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. He said when a post remains vacant for more than two or three years, it becomes 'deemed abolished'.

"Such posts are revived based on the functional justification," the minister said, adding that there is no system of abolishing posts in the railways. Based on the vacancies reported by the user departments, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the recruitment process to fill up 1,05,338 posts during the year 2019-20, Singh said.

During 2017-18, centralized employment notifications (CENs) for 1,27,573 combined vacancies of the various group 'C' and Level-1 posts were notified by the Ministry of Railways - for new and future vacancies to arise in two years time, he said. Another five CENs covering 1,56,138 vacancies of various Group 'C' and Level-1 posts were issued in 2018-19, the minister said.

The Department of Posts has also conducted examination/notified to fill up 19,522 vacancies, other than those to be filled up through SSC, in various grades, he said, adding that "recruitment process to fill up 4,08,591 vacancies by the SSC is in progress".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

Bytedance: The Chinese company behind global TikTok craze

The Chinese billionaire behind teen phenomenon TikTok is a 36-year-old tech guru whose eye for youth trends and pioneering use of AI has blasted the app to global success -- while working hand-in-glove with censors to control content within...

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has den...

Study looks at biological enzymes as a source of hydrogen fuel

A new research at the University of Illinois and the University of California has made chemists one step closer to recreating natures most efficient machinery for generating hydrogen gas. This new development may help clear the path for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019