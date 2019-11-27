Two killed in mishap on Western Express Highway

Two men were killed when a heavy vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler they were travelling in on the Western Express Highway, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Borivali residents Sagar Patel (25) and Anil Waghela (23) were travelling towards the western suburb of Malad on their two- wheeler, an official from Samta Nagar police station said.

A heavy vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler, causing the duo to fall and sustain serious injuries, he said, adding that the driver fled the scene without stopping the vehicle. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, the official said.

"We have registered a case against the unidentified driver under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act," Samta Nagar police inspector Ravindra Ransavre said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)