Have no plans to set up second capital in South: Govt tells RS

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:11 IST
The government on Wednesday told Rajya Sabhja that it is not considering it necessary to have a second capital for the country in south India.

The reply of Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai came in response to a written question posed by MP from Andhra Pradesh K V P Ramachandra Rao.

"No, Sir," Rai said to the question on whether the government was considering to have a second capital in south India.

