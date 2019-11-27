Have no plans to set up second capital in South: Govt tells RS
The government on Wednesday told Rajya Sabhja that it is not considering it necessary to have a second capital for the country in south India.
The reply of Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai came in response to a written question posed by MP from Andhra Pradesh K V P Ramachandra Rao.
"No, Sir," Rai said to the question on whether the government was considering to have a second capital in south India.
