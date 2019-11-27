WCD, FPI ministries sign MoU on upliftment of women entrepreneurs in organic farming
The ministries of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Food Processing Industries on Wednesday signed an agreement for the upliftment of women entrepreneurs engaged in organic farming.
WCD Minister Smriti Irani, who was present during the signing of the MoU, said this will help women entrepreneurs get linked with government financial schemes like MUDRA and Startup India and meet standards required to compete in the global market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
