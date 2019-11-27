International Development News
Development News Edition

NDTV gets IPI award for excellence in journalism for 'Kathua case expose'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:41 IST
NDTV gets IPI award for excellence in journalism for 'Kathua case expose'

The International Press Institute India award for excellence in journalism has been given to private news channel NDTV for its "expose of the conspiracy to scuttle" the Kathua rape and murder case probe. The expose of the hypocrisy across the political spectrum "represented excellence in journalism", anchored by senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, a statement issued by the India chapter of the Vienna-based International Press Institute said.

IPI India had instituted the annual award in 2003 to recognise and honour the best work done by an Indian media organisation or journalist in print, radio, television and internet mediums, in furtherance of public interest, including safeguarding of freedom of the press and other freedoms such as human right. A jury of eminent editors headed by former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee considered the entries received and unanimously selected NDTV for the prestigious award, the statement said.

"The award is for the expose of the conspiracy to scuttle probe into the heinous Kathua rape and murder, and a strong expose of the political hypocrisy across the political spectrum represented excellence in journalism...," it said. The award, which comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy and a citation, will be presented to NDTV at a function here next month.

The first award for the IPI India Excellence in Journalism, 2003 was given to The Indian Express for its reporting of the Gujarat riots and its aftermath. NDTV had also won the award in 2004 for its expose of the baby-swapping racket in Hyderabad, and the corruption trail of the Telgi stamp scam. Karan Thapar, Tehelka, Hindustan Times are among the other awardees.

The India chapter of the IPI is an active forum of editors, publishers and senior executives of newspapers, magazines and news agencies, all of whom are members of the International Press Institute, the statement said. Founded 70 years ago in New York by a group of editors from 15 countries, IPI has grown into a truly global organisation committed to the furtherance of the freedom of press, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...

Soccer-Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday until the end of the season, returning to the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said. Covic lasted...

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lankas kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the countrys newest leader. They hope he ushers in another g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019