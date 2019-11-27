R N Mishra takes charge as DG (East) of I&B ministry

Senior IIS officer R N Mishrahas taken charge as Director General (East), Ministry ofInformation & Broadcasting, a press statement said here

As the DG (East Zone), Mishra will be in charge offunctioning of the offices of Press Information Bureau (PIB)and Regional Outreach Bureau in the East Zone, comprising WestBengal, Ranchi, Patna and Orissa, the statement said

Mishra, a 1987 batch Indian Information Service (IIS)officer has served in News Services Division, All India Radio,DD News, PIB Delhi and other organisations under the Ministryof I&B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)