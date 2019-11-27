Hyderabad: Body of missing 16-year-old girl found near residence

The body of a 16-year-old, who went missing since Tuesday, found near her residence in suspicious circumstances, police officials said on Wednesday. According to Gachibowli police, the 16-year-old girl, identified as K Nageshwari, went missing since Tuesday night and her body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

"Prima facie, it appears that she fell down from the terrace. However, it is yet to be investigated whether she committed suicide or someone else pushed her from the terrace. However, her body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem," the police added. Meanwhile, her parents said that Nageshwari informed them last night that she is returning to the house in a few minutes. However, they couldn't find her.

Adding that exact reason would be revealed after the investigation, the police said a case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

