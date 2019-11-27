President Kovind to travel to Rajasthan for two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind will go to Rajasthan for a two-day visit on December 6 and 7. Chief Secretary D B Gupta said the president will attend the program organised on December 6 at the Brahmakumari Institute on Abu Road. The next day, he will inaugurate the newly constructed high court in Jodhpur.

He will also participate in a convocation to be held at AIIMS in Jodhpur. The chief secretary on Wednesday provided necessary guidelines to the district collector and other officials of Sirohi, Udaipur and Jodhpur through video conferencing on the president's proposed visit.

Gupta asked about preparations related to the president's visit through video conferencing with the Udaipur district collector, a senior police officer, a representative of the Brahmakumari Institute, a high court registrar and other officials.

